The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell behind early on Monday night and never made up deficit in an 81-41 home loss to Shiloh Hills.
Price Ray poured in 16 points for the Eagles (0-7) in the loss. Caleb Epperson added nine points, followed by Garrett Dempsey with six, Tomo Gilchrist and Joseph Dawson with four apiece and Knox Brashier with two.
In the night's opener, the Lady Eagles cruised to a 56-10 win. Individual scoring for the Lady Eagles (10-2) was not available as of press time.
OCA will play host to Ridgeland in a pair of varsity games Tuesday night, starting with the girls' contest at 6 p.m.