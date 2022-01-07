BASKETBALL: OCA postponed, other games to be played on Friday By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With the exception of Oakwood Christian's home games against Shiloh Hills Christian, all other high school basketball games in Catoosa and Walker Counties will be played as scheduled tonight.Those varsity games include Trion at Gordon Lee and Central-Carroll at Ridgeland, both slated to begin with girls' contests at 6 p.m.Coahulla Creek at LaFayette, Adairsville at LFO and Southeast Whitfield at Heritage will all have girls' games tipping off at 7 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker sheriff seeks information in case of man found dead in Flintstone ditch Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Dec. 20-26, 2021 GNTC Foundation board adds new members from Catoosa County Food City recognizes Catoosa, Walker associates for outstanding volunteerism Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Dec. 13-19, 2021 Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Canton City Council swears in newest member 56 min ago KSU student from Canton recognized at international conference 1 hr ago Ex-Georgia official pleads guilty in sexual harassment case 3 hrs ago 2022 Best of Cobb Voting rakes in online ballots 5 hrs ago Local construction company raises $1.26M to benefit Cobb charities 13 hrs ago