With the exception of Oakwood Christian's home games against Shiloh Hills Christian, all other high school basketball games in Catoosa and Walker Counties will be played as scheduled tonight.

Those varsity games include Trion at Gordon Lee and Central-Carroll at Ridgeland, both slated to begin with girls' contests at 6 p.m.

Coahulla Creek at LaFayette, Adairsville at LFO and Southeast Whitfield at Heritage will all have girls' games tipping off at 7 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

