Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 1-6 overall on the season after a 58-24 road loss at traditional Chattanooga small school stalwart Grace Baptist on Thursday.

John McDonough paced the Eagles with eight points, followed by Garrett Dempsey with seven, Joseph Dawson with five and Tomo Gilchrist with four.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

