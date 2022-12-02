BASKETBALL: OCA goes 1-1 in Chattanooga By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 1-6 overall on the season after a 58-24 road loss at traditional Chattanooga small school stalwart Grace Baptist on Thursday.John McDonough paced the Eagles with eight points, followed by Garrett Dempsey with seven, Joseph Dawson with five and Tomo Gilchrist with four.The Lady Eagles improved to 5-2 overall with a 39-34 victory over Grace. Individual statistics were not available as of press time.Both teams will be back at home on Monday to face Praise Academy. The girls' varsity game will begin at 5 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now LaFayette man convicted of voter fraud, sentenced to 25 years Convicted drug dealer from Walker County sentenced to 30 years Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Nov. 24, to Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 Ann Coulter: Donald Trump is Nick Fuentes Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Disney World closing Splash Mountain soon to begin Tiana makeover 44 min ago Bay Area News Group girls high school athlete of the week: Soo-Jin Berry, Clayton Valley Charter basketball 44 min ago PODCAST: Splash Mountain closing date and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure makeover details (Ep. 168) 42 min ago Money raised from crowns to back Ukraine 42 min ago 28 more victims join child sex abuse suit against retired teacher 43 min ago