Freshman Cadyn Cahill had 18 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals as the Lady Eagles improved to 7-2 with a 57-20 home rout of Cleveland Christian on Tuesday, their fourth consecutive victory.
Another rookie, Cheyenne Simpson scored 15 points and added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. McKenley Baggett had seven points, five boards, three assists and five steals, while Raleigh Suits scored six points to go with two assists and two steals.
Grayson Broadrick finished the night with four points, four rebounds and five assists. Anslee Tucker grabbed five boards and dished out four assists to go with one steal and two points. Avery Green added two points, two rebounds and a steal. Lily Green had two points, two boards, a steal and a block, while Caroline Tindell pulled down five rebounds and added one assist, one steal and one point. Mana Gilchrist had two steals to round out the stats.
Oakwood will not play again until a Jan. 5 trip to Shenandoah Baptist.