The Unity Christian Lady Lions are expected to be the chief region competition for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles this season and they certainly lived up to that billing on Monday.
In what was a fierce defensive struggle in Chickamauga, a steal and a free throw by Janel Buckels with 3.5 seconds left in the game helped the Navy-and-Gold hold off the visitors from Rome, 25-23, in a GAPPS contest.
OCA (1-1) took a narrow 10-9 lead into halftime, but found itself on the wrong end of an 18-17 score as the teams got ready to start the final quarter of play.
A back-and-forth final period saw the Lady Eagles grab a 23-20 lead with just under four minutes to go after a big 16-foot jumper by Caroline Tindell. The Lady Lions cut the deficit down to two after making 1 of 2 free throws with 2:16 remaining, but defense would be the name of the game for both teams down the stretch as neither was able to get another field goal to fall.
Trinity Hall made 1 of 2 at the line with 21 seconds left to up the Lady Eagles' lead to 24-22, only to see UCS make 1 of 2 just seconds later.
Oakwood dodged a bullet with 17.1 seconds remaining as the Lady Lions missed from short range. The Lady Eagles tied up the ball on the rebound, although the possession arrow stayed with UCS with 13.1 ticks left on the clock.
Once again the Lady Lions got free on the block for high percentage shot, but Reagan Pickard was able to slide over and get just enough of a fingertip on the ball to send it slightly off-target and UCS was forced to foul Buckles with 8.4 seconds left.
Buckels misfired on both of her free throws, but made up for it in a big way by stealing the ball near midcourt and drawing a foul with less than four seconds to play.
The sophomore swished the second of her two free throws to push the lead back to two. UCS would get one good look at a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot was off the mark as the Lady Eagles held on for the region victory.
Mana Gilchrist finished with eight points for Oakwood. Chloe Brodie had six points and Buckels finished with five, while four points from Hall and two from Tindell rounded out the scoring.
UNITY CHRISTIAN BOYS 76, OAKWOOD 29
The nightcap did not have as much drama as the Lions run-and-gunned their way to a 28-9 lead after the first quarter on their way to a region win.
Joseph Dawson scored eight points and John McDonough had six off the bench for the Eagles (0-2). Garrett Dempsey and Tomo Gilchrist both scored four points, followed by three from Isaiah Staven and two each by Ryan Phillips and Hunter Hickman.
A busy first full week of the season will continue on Tuesday as the Eagles and Lady Eagles are scheduled to play in Cartersville against Excel Christian.
Oakwood will play a doubleheader at Gordon Central on Thursday before traveling to the Carpet Capital take on Dalton Academy in a pair of games on Friday night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.