Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Unity Christian Lady Lions are expected to be the chief region competition for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles this season and they certainly lived up to that billing on Monday.

In what was a fierce defensive struggle in Chickamauga, a steal and a free throw by Janel Buckels with 3.5 seconds left in the game helped the Navy-and-Gold hold off the visitors from Rome, 25-23, in a GAPPS contest.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In