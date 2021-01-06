The Oakwood Christian Academy Lady Eagles got 10 points apiece from sisters Lily and Avery Green in an easy 48-18 victory at Shenandoah Baptist on Tuesday night.
Avery also added five rebounds and five assists as Lady Eagles improved to 8-2 overall on the season.
Both Oakwood varsity teams will be in action this Saturday as they travel to Powder Springs take on Praise Academy in a doubleheader that will start at 1 p.m.
Oakwood JV boys 52, Shenandoah 36
The Eagles got balanced scoring to pick up their first win of the season. Hunter Hickman paced OCA (1-5 overall, 1-2 in SCAA) with 13 points, followed by Gabe Daughtery with 10, Cason Baggett with nine, Micah Wellwood with eight and John McDonough with seven.
Three points from Ryan Davis and two from Jayden Patterson rounded out the scoring.