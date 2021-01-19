The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles put their eight-game winning streak on the line at Christian Heritage of Dalton in a last-minute addition to the schedule Tuesday night and saw their streak end with a 56-45 loss.
The Lady Lions stormed out to a 32-8 lead after one period, but the Lady Eagles (11-3) would continue to scrap the rest of the night and held the hosts to just eight points in the second half.
Avery Green had a big night with 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Grayson Broadrick had 11 points, four rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocked shots and Lily Green had six points and five boards.
Mana Gilchrist and Cheyenne Simpson scored five points apiece with Gilchrist adding three boards, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Anslee Tucker rounded out the scoring with three points.
Both OCA varsity teams will be in action at home on Thursday as Unity Christian makes the drive from Rome for a pair of region contests, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Oakwood boys did not play on Tuesday.