The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles made the drive to Powder Springs on Thursday night and split a pair of GAPPS Div. I-AA Region 1 games at Praise Academy.
OAKWOOD GIRLS 53, PRAISE ACADEMY 16
The Lady Eagles led 20-2 after the first quarter and were up 30-4 at halftime as they rolled to the region victory behind 24 steals as a team.
Mana Gilchrist had 14 points and four steals. Trinity Hall had 12 points and seven steals, while Janel Buckels also added 12 points and grabbed four rebounds.
Cheyenne Simpson had eight points and recorded four steals. Chloe Brodie had four points and four steals. Reagan Pickard scored three points and pulled down five boards, while Caroline Tindell helped out with four rebounds and a pair of steals.
OCA improved to 12-9 overall and 5-1 in region play.
PRAISE ACADEMY BOYS 64, OAKWOOD 44
The Eagles were not as fortunate in the nightcap as they dropped to 3-19 overall and 0-7 in Region 1.
Garrett Dempsey had a team-high 19 points for OCA, followed by Tomo Gilchrist with 12 and Ryan Phillips with five. Ryan Davis and Joseph Dawson each finished with three, while John McDonough added two.
Oakwood Christian will close out the regular season tonight (Friday) in Kennesaw with a region doubleheader against Shiloh Hills Christian.
The Region 1 tournament will get underway next week at Unity Christian School in Rome.
The Oakwood boys will be the No. 6 seed in the tournament and will play Monday night against Praise in the opening round, while the Oakwood girls, the No. 2 seed, will also open the tournament against Praise on Tuesday. The title games are set for Thursday at UCS.
