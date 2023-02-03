Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles made the drive to Powder Springs on Thursday night and split a pair of GAPPS Div. I-AA Region 1 games at Praise Academy.

OAKWOOD GIRLS 53, PRAISE ACADEMY 16

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In