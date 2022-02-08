Oakwood Christian Eagles

The GAPPS basketball season came to a close for the Oakwood Christian Eagles on Monday night with a 62-25 loss to Lyndon Academy in the Division I-AA Region 1 tournament.

Knox Brashier had a team-high 13 points for the Eagles (7-16). Hunter Hickman and Joseph Dawson each scored four points, followed by Tomo Gilchrist with three and Ryan Phillips with one.

The Eagles will take part in the Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament next week.

Oakwood's girls will begin play in the GAPPS tournament today at 3:30 with a game against Praise Academy in Powder Springs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

