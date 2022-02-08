BASKETBALL: OCA boys fall in GAPPS region tourney By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The GAPPS basketball season came to a close for the Oakwood Christian Eagles on Monday night with a 62-25 loss to Lyndon Academy in the Division I-AA Region 1 tournament.Knox Brashier had a team-high 13 points for the Eagles (7-16). Hunter Hickman and Joseph Dawson each scored four points, followed by Tomo Gilchrist with three and Ryan Phillips with one.The Eagles will take part in the Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament next week.Oakwood's girls will begin play in the GAPPS tournament today at 3:30 with a game against Praise Academy in Powder Springs. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Ridgeland coach Brian Patterson passes away Man in Catoosa County found fatally shot inside vehicle with bullet holes Kemp awards broadband expansion grants; Walker County, Chickamauga Telephone in line for aid Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 25-31, 2022 Ware to pursue two passions at LaGrange Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories NYC sports betting: How do odds work? 1 hr ago FerryHawks announce first player signings -- and they're not who you'd expect 1 hr ago Goodbye, traditional calendar: Peoria school district shortens summer break for 2023 1 hr ago Nick Vlahos: A craft brewery is planned to open as soon as summer at this Peoria site. Here are details 1 hr ago 19-year-old Peoria man arrested in stabbing death of boy 1 hr ago