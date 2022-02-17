The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles came ever so close to a berth in Friday night's Southern Christian Athletic Association championship game as they dropped a heartbreaking 44-43 decision to Christ's Legacy Academy in a tournament semifinal at the Rossville Athletic Center on Thursday.
A close battle was expected as the two teams split their regular season meetings. The Eagles lost a 58-40 season-opening road game to CLA back on Nov. 16, but scored a 63-55 overtime win at home on Jan. 10.
Neither team led by more than four points at any point during Thursday's contest. CLA held a slim 14-12 lead after the first quarter, but a 3-pointer by Cason Baggett and a late steal and lay-up by Knox Brashier helped the Eagles forge a 23-20 lead at the break.
CLA began to establish its inside game in the third quarter. They outscored Oakwood, 13-8, to take a 33-31 lead into the fourth, but were not able to pull away as the Eagles continue to fight.
Oakwood trailed 40-37 with less than two minutes to play when Hunter Hickman hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night to tie things up. CLA missed its next shot, but an offensive rebound led to an inside bucket by Lucas Arnold with 1:11 to play.
Undaunted, Eagles came right back down the floor and were able to get the ball to Garrett Dempsey on the wing. Dempsey buried a 3-ball from the corner to put his team back up by one with just 48 seconds left to play.
Following a timeout, CLA's Ralston Gernert made a strong drive to the hoop and got the shot to fall as they regained a one-point lead with 31 seconds to go.
OCA nearly lost possession, but got it back and called a timeout with 13.6 seconds left. On the inbound play, Tomo Gilchrist was bumped to the floor, but no foul was called. Brashier hustled down the loose ball and was able to get it back to Gilchrist as Eagles head coach Matthew McDonough called a time-out with 4.7 seconds remaining to save the possession.
The Eagles were able to get the ball in the hands of Brashier, who got free at the top of the key. The senior drove in to the lane and put up a floater over a CLA defender. The ball touched every single part of the rim, but refused to drop through the net as CLA escaped with the victory.
Gernert and Arnold had 17 and 16 points, respectively, for CLA.
Hickman scored 14 total points for the Eagles, whose season ended with a 7-17 overall record. Gilchrist went for 12 points. Brashier and Dempsey each had five, followed by four from Joseph Dawson and three by Baggett.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.