The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles put three players in double figures and celebrated Senior Night with a 62-40 win over visiting Lyndon Academy Friday night in Chickamauga.
Mana Gilchrist went for a game-high 19 points, while Lily and Avery Green added 17 and 16, respectively. Eight points by Grayson Broadrick and two by Anslee Tucker rounded out the night.
OCA improved to 13-3 overall on the season.
Lyndon boys 54, Oakwood 45
The Eagles took a 35-27 lead into the fourth quarter, but saw it evaporate as the guests poured in 27 points in the final eight minutes to complete the comeback.
Caleb Epperson and Tomo Gilchrist had nine points for OCA (0-10). Price Ray added eight points and Joseph Dawson went for four. Garrett Dempsey, Cason Baggett and Hunter Hickman had three points apiece, while Jarrett Chambers, Knox Brashier and Eli Dickson all chipped in with two.
The next scheduled games for OCA will be on Jan. 28 when they welcome in Praise Academy for a doubleheader, starting at 4:30 p.m.