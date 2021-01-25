Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian JV boys dropped a 47-24 decision to Rhea County Academy in an SCAA conference game on Monday.

The Eagles led by two after a low-scoring first quarter and trailed the Warriors - currently sitting in second place in the conference standings - by just three at halftime. However, RCA would win the third quarter, 23-4, en route to the win.

Hunter Hickman had eight points in defeat, followed by Cason Baggett with six and John McDonough with four for OCA (1-4 in SCAA). Jayden Patterson and Micah Wellwood both finished with two points, while one each from Isaiah Staven and Gabe Daugherty rounded out the night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

