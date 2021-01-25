The Oakwood Christian JV boys dropped a 47-24 decision to Rhea County Academy in an SCAA conference game on Monday.
The Eagles led by two after a low-scoring first quarter and trailed the Warriors - currently sitting in second place in the conference standings - by just three at halftime. However, RCA would win the third quarter, 23-4, en route to the win.
Hunter Hickman had eight points in defeat, followed by Cason Baggett with six and John McDonough with four for OCA (1-4 in SCAA). Jayden Patterson and Micah Wellwood both finished with two points, while one each from Isaiah Staven and Gabe Daugherty rounded out the night.