The Lady Eagles made it two wins in a row on Monday night with a 53-20 victory over visiting Grace Baptist Academy of Chattanooga.
Mana Gilchrist's 26 points accounted for nearly half of Oakwood's total and she added 10 rebounds, six steals and a blocked shot. Avery Green filled up the stat sheet with 11 points, seven steals, four rebounds, three assists and a block, while Cheyenne Simpson scored five points, grabbed four boards and collected one assist and one steal.
Trinity Hall had two points, two rebounds, a steal and a block. R Pick had four points and Sidney Cahill added three. Caroline Tindell also had two points and picked up an assist and a rebound, while Janel Buckels added one rebound and one steal as the Lady Eagles moved to 3-2 on the season.
Grace Baptist boys 68, Oakwood 24
In the nightcap, the Eagles dropped to 1-7 with a loss to the longtime Chattanooga small school power.
Tomo Gilchrist paced OCA with 13 points, followed by Ryan Davis with five, and Knox Brashier and Garrett Dempsey with three each.
Oakwood's teams will be on the road Friday night for a pair of region games at Lyndon Academy. Then on Saturday, the Lady Eagles will play a 1:30 p.m. matinee at Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.