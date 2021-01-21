The Lady Eagles of Oakwood Christian Academy picked up a narrow, but important 50-48 home victory over Unity Christian School on Thursday night.
OCA moved to 12-3 overall with the victory as they bounced back from Tuesday's loss at Christian Heritage.
Avery Green led the way with 14 points, while adding two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Meanwhile, Grayson Broadrick scored 12 points to go with five blocks, four assists, three rebounds and one steal.
Lily Green and Mana Gilchrist each had 10 points. Green added six rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Gilchrist pulled down nine boards and added three steals, three blocks and one assist.
Anslee Tucker had two points, three rebounds and three assists, while McKenley Baggett rounded out the scoring with two points.
Raleigh Suits came up with four big steals to go with two rebounds and two assists. Cheyenne Simpson had two rebounds and one assist and Caroline Tindell added one rebound.
Results of the boys' game were not available as of press time.
Both Oakwood teams will be back in action on Friday night as they host Lyndon Academy for Senior Night. The varsity girls' game will begin at 5:30 p.m.