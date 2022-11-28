Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles endured a scoreless second quarter on Monday night, but the first quarter more than made up for it.

The Navy-and-Gold blitzed visiting Excel Christian for 40 points in the opening stanza, while allowing just seven themselves, before rolling to a 66-10 victory.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

