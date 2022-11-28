The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles endured a scoreless second quarter on Monday night, but the first quarter more than made up for it.
The Navy-and-Gold blitzed visiting Excel Christian for 40 points in the opening stanza, while allowing just seven themselves, before rolling to a 66-10 victory.
Oakwood made sure of the outcome by pitching a 15-0 shutout in the third quarter.
Cheyenne Simpson had a game-high 14 points to go with four steals, three rebounds and three assists. Chloe Brodie finished with 10 points, six steals, six assists and five rebounds. Mana Gilchrist had 10 points, three boards and three steals, while Caroline Tindell had 10 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Trinity Hall's stat line included eight points, four steals and two rebounds. Reagan Pickard had eight points and four boards. Janel Buckels had six points and led the Lady Eagles with three blocks and a dozen rebounds.
OCA (4-1) will put its four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday as they host county foe LaFayette. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and there will be no varsity' boys game.
Results of Monday's boys' game had been provided as of press time.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.