Oakwood Christian Eagles

The two best teams in Region 1 will butt heads again Thursday night for a championship.

Top-seeded Unity Christian School and second-seeded Oakwood Christian Academy will face off at 6:30 that night to determine the champion of GAPPS Division I-AA region. The game will be played at Unity Christian School in Rome.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In