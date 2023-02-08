The two best teams in Region 1 will butt heads again Thursday night for a championship.
Top-seeded Unity Christian School and second-seeded Oakwood Christian Academy will face off at 6:30 that night to determine the champion of GAPPS Division I-AA region. The game will be played at Unity Christian School in Rome.
While Unity cruised into the title game with a 67-14 semifinal victory over Shiloh Hills Christian on Tuesday, Oakwood was doing the same as they rolled to a 50-12 win over Praise Academy in the other semifinal.
Oakwood led 12-0 after the first quarter and went on to outscore Praise 19-0 in the third after taking a 19-7 lead into halftime.
Trinity Hall scored 11 points, collected three steals and pulled down two rebounds in the victory. Caroline Tindell had a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Mana Gilchrist had eight points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Reagan Pickard also knocked down a pair of threes. She finished with eight points and three boards.
Cheyenne Simpson had six points, four rebounds and three steals. Janel Buckels had four points and two steals to go with a team-high nine rebounds, and Chloe Brodie added three points, four steals and five rebounds for the Lady Eagles, who are now 14-9 on the season.
The winner of Thursday's region title game will get a first-round bye in the I-AA state tournament, while the loser will host the No. 3 seed from Region 3 in the opening game of the state playoffs.
The two teams split their two regular season meetings this season.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.