Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles had to settle for the runner-up trophy at the GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 tournament Thursday night in Rome.

The second-seeded Lady Eagles trailed top-seeded Unity Christian at halftime, 22-15, and were not able to make up the deficit in the second half as they fell to the Lady Lions in the title game, 55-42. The game was played at UCS.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

