The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles had to settle for the runner-up trophy at the GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 tournament Thursday night in Rome.
The second-seeded Lady Eagles trailed top-seeded Unity Christian at halftime, 22-15, and were not able to make up the deficit in the second half as they fell to the Lady Lions in the title game, 55-42. The game was played at UCS.
The Lady Eagles stayed within striking distance, 34-28, going into the fourth quarter. However, they were outscored 21-14 in the final period.
It was the third game between the two teams this season. Oakwood took the opener before losing to Unity Christian in the regular season rematch.
Mana Gilchrist had nine points, eight steals, six rebounds and three blocked shots. Trinity Hall finished with nine points and six steals, while Chloe Brodie had seven points, eight boards and a pair of steals.
Janel Buckels scored six points and grabbed three rebounds. Caroline Tindell and Cheyenne Simpson both scored four points, while Reagan Pickard added three to round out the scoring.
Oakwood received a first-round bye in the state tournament. Their next game will be against the Region 2 champion, either Horizon Christian Academy of Cumming or Alleluia Community School of Augusta, in the state quarterfinals. Those two teams will square off tonight at 6 p.m.
Oakwood will have to travel for the game due to being the lower seed.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.