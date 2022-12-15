The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles traveled to Dayton, Tenn. on Tuesday and returned home with a pair of victories against longtime rival Rhea County Academy.
OAKWOOD GIRLS 44, RHEA COUNTY ACADEMY 5
The opener saw the Lady Eagles steamroll their way to a 27-0 halftime lead en route to the victory.
Chloe Brodie had 10 points, five steals and four rebounds for OCA (8-2). Reagan Pickard finished with nine points and two rebounds. Mana Gilchrist had eight points and a pair of boards, while Noelle Sullivan scored five points.
Samantha Harris had four points and three steals. Cheyenne Simpson also had four points to go with five steals, three assists and two rebounds. Caroline Tindell had two points and three rebounds. Trinity Hall also chipped in with a pair of points, while Janel Buckels picked up four rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
OAKWOOD BOYS 51, RHEA COUNTY ACADEMY 32
The Eagles finished off the sweep in the nightcap to improve to 2-9 on the year.
Hunter Hickman had 13 points and Garrett Dempsey had 10 in a balanced scoring night for OCA. Tomo Gilchrist added eight point and John McDonough finished with seven.
The remainder of the scoring featured five from Joseph Dawson, four from Ryan Phillips and two each by Graham Meyer and Isaiah Staven.
OCA will host Walker County neighbor Ridgeland on Friday night before Dalton Academy comes to Chickamauga for a pair of Saturday matinees.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.