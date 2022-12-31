Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles got their offense on track in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome a seven-point deficit as they lost a defensive battle against Dade County, 26-22, Friday in Trenton.

Chloe Brodie had nine points, six rebounds, two steals and a block for the Lady Eagles, who fell to 9-4 on the season. Cheyenne Simpson had six points, three rebounds and a steal. Mana Gilchrist added five points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while Trinity Hall had two points and recorded three steals.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

