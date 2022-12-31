The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles got their offense on track in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to overcome a seven-point deficit as they lost a defensive battle against Dade County, 26-22, Friday in Trenton.
Chloe Brodie had nine points, six rebounds, two steals and a block for the Lady Eagles, who fell to 9-4 on the season. Cheyenne Simpson had six points, three rebounds and a steal. Mana Gilchrist added five points, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while Trinity Hall had two points and recorded three steals.
DADE COUNTY BOYS 70, OAKWOOD 35
The Eagles trailed 36-16 at halftime, but opened the third quarter on a 13-0 run to slice the Wolverines' lead down to just seven with three minutes left in the period.
However, they would not be able to complete the comeback as the hosts responded with a gear that OCA just could not match.
Garrett Dempsey had a team-high 18 points for the Navy-and-Gold, followed by Ryan Phillips with five and John McDonough with four. Joseph Dawson and Cason Baggett each scored three points, while Tomo Gilchrist and Ryan Davis both added one for the Eagles (3-11).
Oakwood's boys will play on Tuesday at old rival Cleveland Christian and both OCA varsity squads will be in action this Saturday with games at Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.