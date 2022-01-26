The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles enjoyed a successful Tuesday night at home with a pair of varsity victories.
OAKWOOD GIRLS 44, BEREAN 33
The Lady Eagles welcomed in Berean Academy out of Chattanooga and got 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks from Avery Green as they moved to 9-5 overall on the year.
Cheyenne Simpson poured in 10 points and grabbed three rebounds. Mana Gilchrist had seven points, six boards, four steals and two blocks, while Anslee Tucker also had seven points to go with four boards and five steals.
Trinity Hall had two points and four rebounds. Janel Buckels also scored two points, as did senior McKenley Baggett, who got to play in her first game of the season after dealing with a preseason knee injury.
OAKWOOD BOYS 48, SHENANDOAH BAPTIST 34
The Eagles (5-13) picked up a win over the visitors from Cleveland, Tenn. behind 14 points from Garrett Dempsey and 11 apiece from Tomo Gilchrist and Knox Brashier.
The rest of the scoring included five from Hunter Hickman, four from Jarrett Chambers and three from Cason Baggett.
OCA is slated to host Praise Academy in region contests on Friday, starting at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.