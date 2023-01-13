The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles traveled to Hixson on Thursday to face off with Berean Academy, but had to return home with a pair of tough losses.
BEREAN GIRLS 34, OAKWOOD 22
In the first game of the evening, OCA trailed by two points at halftime and were down 25-20 to start the third quarter, but couldn't find the range on offense in the fourth.
Cheyenne Simpson had a team-high 11 points to go with three rebounds. Mana Gilchrist had three points, three rebounds and three steals, while Reagan Pickard also scored three points.
Trinity Hall and Janel Buckels scored two points each, with Hall adding three steals and a pair of rebounds. Chloe Brodie rounded out the stats with one point, five boards and three steals as the Lady Eagles dropped to 9-6 on the year.
BEREAN BOYS 38, OAKWOOD 37
The second game of the night saw the Eagles tied at halftime. Oakwood led by a point with time winding down, but the home team was able to connect on a buzzer-beater to steal the victory.
Tomo Gilchrist and Garrett Dempsey each had 14 points for OCA (3-13), followed by Hunter Hickman and Ryan Davis with three each and Ryan Phillips with two.
Oakwood will make the very short jump to downtown Chickamauga on Saturday for the first of two meetings this year with Gordon Lee. The varsity girls' game will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the boys' varsity game to follow.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.