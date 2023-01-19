The Oakwood Christian Academy basketball teams made the trek to Rome on Thursday to battle Unity Christian School, but returned to Chickamauga sporting a pair of losses.
UNITY CHRISTIAN GIRLS 58, OAKWOOD 45
The first varsity game of the night saw the Lady Lions jump out to a 36-15 lead at the break and hang on in a second half, despite a high-scoring fourth quarter that saw the two teams combine for 46 points.
Cheyenne Simpson had a season-high 21 points and Mana Gilchrist finished with 15. Four points from Chloe Brodie, three by Reagan Pickard and one from Caroline Tindell rounded things out for the Lady Eagles, who dropped to 10-8 on the season.
UNITY CHRISTIAN BOYS 74, OAKWOOD 49
The second game of the night saw the hosts open up a 36-18 lead at intermission before going on to the win.
Garrett Dempsey set the pace for the Eagles (3-15) with 16 points. Ryan Phillips scored all nine of his points in the third quarter, while Tomo Gilchrist dropped in eight.
Joseph Dawson finished with five and Graham Meyer added three, while two points each from Hunter Hickman, John McDonough, Colt Harmon and Isaiah Staven rounded out the total for OCA.
Saturday's home doubleheader against Chattanooga's Grace Baptist Academy has been moved and will now be played Monday night, starting with the varsity girls' game at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.