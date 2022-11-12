Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles opened the 2022-23 regular season at home on Friday with a 66-19 loss to Shiloh Hills.

Tomo Gilchrist led OCA with seven points. John McDonough had five and Joseph Dawson added three, while Hunter Hickman and Ryan Phillips each scored two.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

