BASKETBALL: Oakwood Christian boys drop season-opener at home

The Oakwood Christian Eagles opened the 2022-23 regular season at home on Friday with a 66-19 loss to Shiloh Hills.

Tomo Gilchrist led OCA with seven points. John McDonough had five and Joseph Dawson added three, while Hunter Hickman and Ryan Phillips each scored two.

The Eagles (0-1) will be back in action Monday night (7:30 p.m.) when they host Unity Christian School of Rome.

Results of the Lady Eagles' game with Ridgeland had not been reported as of press time.