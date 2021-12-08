BASKETBALL: Oakwood boys win in overtime By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 8, 2021 47 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles hit both ends of a one-and-one in the final seconds to send the game to overtime where they polished off a 38-31 win over visiting Rhea County Academy on Tuesday.Hunter Hickman had a game-high 15 points, followed by 12 from Tomo Gilchrist, four each by Garrett Dempsey and Jarrett Chambers, and three from Cason Baggett.OCA improved to 2-7 on the season with the victory.Results of the Lady Eagles' game at Christian Heritage had not been reported as of press time. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Catoosa County deputy, wife facing pot charges; deputy terminated Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 22-28, 2021 Elliot Pierce: Walker County thanks Robert Wardlaw Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 15-21, 2021 Cheerleading coach arrested for child molestation in Catoosa County Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories CCSD super briefs lawmakers on pandemic challenges Updated 6 hrs ago Cherokee Marshal's Office donates money to 2-year-old son of Acworth couple killed at home 8 hrs ago Cobb school board expected to unveil new district maps this week Updated 6 hrs ago Woodstock man wins $10,000 from Publishers Clearing House 8 hrs ago Blankets Creek will be closed for deer management event 9 hrs ago