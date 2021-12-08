Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles hit both ends of a one-and-one in the final seconds to send the game to overtime where they polished off a 38-31 win over visiting Rhea County Academy on Tuesday.

Hunter Hickman had a game-high 15 points, followed by 12 from Tomo Gilchrist, four each by Garrett Dempsey and Jarrett Chambers, and three from Cason Baggett.

OCA improved to 2-7 on the season with the victory.

Results of the Lady Eagles' game at Christian Heritage had not been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

