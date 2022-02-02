BASKETBALL: Oakwood boys win in overtime By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 2, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles could have hung their heads after Cleveland Christian scored the game-tying basket with one second left in regulation on Tuesday night.Instead, they regrouped and won the game in overtime.The Eagles put three players in double figures and rolled back into Chickamauga later in the evening with a 63-59 victory as they improved to 6-14 on the season.Garrett Dempsey had a team-high 16 points, followed Tomo Gilchrist with 14 and Hunter Hickman with 11. Knox Brashier and Joseph Dawson each scored eight, while Cason Baggett added six in the victory.OCA will go back on the road on Thursday for a game at Rhea County Academy. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 17-23, 2022 Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton offering CNA training Libertarian Party candidates launch signature drives Lynn Long, former Catoosa commissioner and Fort Oglethorpe mayor, dies WRESTLING: Heritage earns first traditional region title Local Events Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Sexist memes, NRA fundraising: Panel says Southern Tier town justice should be removed 1 hr ago What to expect when Lamont unveils tax cut plan today 1 hr ago State House to vote next week on extending Lamont's COVID orders 1 hr ago New reported COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Woodbury County 1 hr ago Osceola County man dies during prison sentence 1 hr ago