Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles could have hung their heads after Cleveland Christian scored the game-tying basket with one second left in regulation on Tuesday night.

Instead, they regrouped and won the game in overtime.

The Eagles put three players in double figures and rolled back into Chickamauga later in the evening with a 63-59 victory as they improved to 6-14 on the season.

Garrett Dempsey had a team-high 16 points, followed Tomo Gilchrist with 14 and Hunter Hickman with 11. Knox Brashier and Joseph Dawson each scored eight, while Cason Baggett added six in the victory.

OCA will go back on the road on Thursday for a game at Rhea County Academy.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

