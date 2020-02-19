After a narrow win and a close loss in their two previous meetings with Mountain View Christian Academy in the regular season, the third and decisive game of the series took place at the Rossville Athletic Center on Tuesday night with the Oakwood Christian Eagles claiming the rubber match, 52-42, in the semifinals of the Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament.
With the victory, OCA (12-15) will play for the conference championship for a second consecutive season. They will face Cleveland Christian Thursday night at 7 p.m. Cleveland Christian won both meetings between the two teams this season.
The Eagles employed a triangle-and-2 defense to hold the high-scoring Lions to 22 points less than their average of the first two games between the two rivals.
OCA led 15-3 after the first quarter and 24-15 at halftime. They increased their advantage to 13 points (39-26) going into the fourth quarter.
Caleb Epperson scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, while Andrew Phillips went for nine points. Both players were also praised by head coach Wayne McDonough for their defensive efforts against MVCA's top two scorers.
Price Ray had eight points in the win, followed by Gavin Broadrick with six, Tomo Gilchrist and David Potthast with four each and Chase Lanham with two.
Citizens' Christian Academy 49, Oakwood girls 44
In the quarterfinals of the GAPPS Division I-A state tournament at South Georgia College in Douglas, the Lady Eagles saw their season come to an end with a five-point loss this past Friday night.
Lily Green had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Avery Green went for 10 points, six assists and five boards. Lexie Asher had eight points and McKenley Baggett added six.
Grayson Broadrick (seven rebounds), Raleigh Suits (five rebounds) and Anslee Tucker all finished the game with two points as the Lady Eagles concluded the year with an 18-4 overall record.