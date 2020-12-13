The Oakwood Christian Eagles dropped back-to-back road games over the weekend, falling at Berean Academy in Chattanooga on Friday before a loss at Unity Christian School in Rome on Saturday.
Berean boys 67, Oakwood 33
The Eagles were cold from the floor on Friday and were unable to recover after a slow start.
Price Ray had 14 points in defeat for OCA, but was the only Eagle in double figures. Tomo Gilchrist added four points. Jarrett Chambers, Joseph Dawson and Eli Dickson all had three points, while Garrett Dempsey, Caleb Epperson and Knox Brashier finished with two apiece.
Unity Christian boys 89, Oakwood 55
The Eagles (0-6) found their shooting touch a little more on Saturday, but still came up on the short end of the scoreboard against the Lions.
Epperson had three 3-pointers and 16 points, while Ray connected on four long-range shots and added 15 points. Dawson finished with 12 and Gilchrist added seven, while five points from Dempsey rounded out the scoring.
The Eagles' next game will not be until Jan. 9 when they travel to Powder Springs to face Praise Academy.
Details on the Lady Eagles' games from the weekend were not reported as of press time. The OCA girls are slated to play Monday night at Gordon Lee.