BASKETBALL: Oakwood boys lose region contest

The Oakwood Christian Eagles' winning streak was snapped at two on Friday night with a 64-23 region loss to Shiloh Hills.

Jarrett Chambers had eight points for OCA (7-15, 0-7). Knox Brashier added seven, followed by Joseph Dawson with five and Jayden Patterson with three.

Results of the Lady Eagles' game had not been reported as of press time.