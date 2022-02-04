Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles' winning streak was snapped at two on Friday night with a 64-23 region loss to Shiloh Hills.

Jarrett Chambers had eight points for OCA (7-15, 0-7). Knox Brashier added seven, followed by Joseph Dawson with five and Jayden Patterson with three.

Results of the Lady Eagles' game had not been reported as of press time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you