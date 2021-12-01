BASKETBALL: Oakwood boys fall at home By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Dec 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 1-4 on the season after an 83-29 home loss to Mountain View Christian on Tuesday nightTomo Gilchrist had a team-high 12 points for OCA, followed by Eli Dickson with six and Ryan Phillips with four. Garrett Dempsey added two, while Jarrett Chambers and Hunter Hickman had one apiece.Oakwood's girls were slated to play at Boyd-Buchanan, but that game had to be cancelled.The Oakwood boys' JV also played on Tuesday, losing a close 31-26 decision to the Ridgeland freshman squad.Jayden Patterson led the way with 10 points for the Eagles. Colt Harmon had six, while Ryan Phillips and Ryan Davis each scored four. Graham Myers rounded out the scoring with two.Both Oakwood varsity teams will be at home on Thursday night with region contests against Unity Christian School. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 15-21, 2021 GNTC female student breaks glass ceiling Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Nov. 8-14, 2021 BASKETBALL: Gordon Lee girls fall in Summerville Elliot Pierce: Interesting stories from past Messenger issues can be found online Local Events Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Cherokee High Theatre returns annual play with children with disabilities Friday 1 hr ago Despite upward trend, Cobb Energy Centre, Galleria report $1.4M in losses for fiscal year Updated 1 hr ago PHOTOS: Santa stops by in downtown Kennesaw Updated 1 hr ago Cobb County School District announces job fair Updated 1 hr ago Stacey Abrams running for governor next year 2 hrs ago