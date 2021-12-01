Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 1-4 on the season after an 83-29 home loss to Mountain View Christian on Tuesday night

Tomo Gilchrist had a team-high 12 points for OCA, followed by Eli Dickson with six and Ryan Phillips with four. Garrett Dempsey added two, while Jarrett Chambers and Hunter Hickman had one apiece.

Oakwood's girls were slated to play at Boyd-Buchanan, but that game had to be cancelled.

The Oakwood boys' JV also played on Tuesday, losing a close 31-26 decision to the Ridgeland freshman squad.

Jayden Patterson led the way with 10 points for the Eagles. Colt Harmon had six, while Ryan Phillips and Ryan Davis each scored four. Graham Myers rounded out the scoring with two.

Both Oakwood varsity teams will be at home on Thursday night with region contests against Unity Christian School.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

