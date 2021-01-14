The Oakwood Christian junior varsity boys' team faced off with the varsity squad from Cleveland Christian School on Thursday and led most of the way. However, Cleveland Christian would score the final six points of the game to take the lead with a minute to go and hold on for the win.
Hunter Hickman had 10 points for the Eagles (1-6). Ryan Davis finished with nine and John McDonough added six. Micah Wellwood and Gabe Daugherty both went for five, followed by Cason Baggett with four and Isaiah Staven with three.