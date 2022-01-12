After dropping a 58-40 decision to Christ's Legacy Academy in Athens, Tenn. in their opening game of the season nearly two months ago, the Oakwood Christian Eagles welcomed to Lions to Chickamauga on Monday and got a measure of revenge with 63-55 victory in overtime.
CLA temporarily stunned the home team with a game-tying shot at the end of regulation to force overtime, but the Eagles pulled away in the extra session for their third win of the season.
Tomo Gilchrist led three OCA players in double figures with 19 points, followed by Garrett Dempsey with 14 and Joseph Dawson with 12. The rest of the scoring included nine from Hunter Hickman, four from Jarrett Chambers and three from Cason Baggett.
One night later, the Eagles brought in longtime rival Cleveland Christian and got past the Crusaders, 37-34, for their first two-game winning streak of the season.
Knox Brashier set the pace on Tuesday with 12 points with Gilchrist adding nine. Dawson and Baggett each scored four, while Hickman and Dempsey both recorded three. Two by Chambers rounded out the night.
Oakwood (4-11) will join the Lady Eagles for region games against Unity Christian School in Rome on Friday night before returning home for a pair of Saturday night contests against GHSA member Gordon Central.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.