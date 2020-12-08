The Oakwood Christian boys put up a fight, but came up three points short in a 54-51 loss at GAPPS Region 1 opponent Lyndon Academy on Monday night.
Caleb Epperson knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points for the Eagles (0-4, 0-1). Price Ray added 14 points. Tomo Gilchrist finished with 12, followed by Joseph Dawson with five and Jarrett Chambers with four.
Results of the girls' game had not been reported as of press time.
OCA is scheduled to play a pair of games at Hixson's Berean Academy on Friday night before heading to Rome for region contests against Unity Christian on Saturday afternoon.