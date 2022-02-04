BASKETBALL: Northwest takes two from Heritage in Boynton By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 4, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Heritage Generals stood toe-to-toe with visiting Northwest Whitfield through one quarter on Friday night, ending the first period in a 19-19 tie.However, the Bruins turned up the heat even more over the next two quarters and the Generals simply could not match the pace.Northwest outscored their hosts 28-9 in the second quarter and 24-8 in the third as they ran away with a 78-44 Region 7-AAAA victory, spoiling Senior Night in Boynton.Will Anderson knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter and added five more in the third to lead the Bruins with 26 points.Kaleb Gallman had seven points to lead Heritage (9-12, 5-6). Max Owens and Ty Loveless each had six points, while Ryan Heet and Bryce Travillian both scored five.J.C. Armour dropped in four points. Carson Green, Kaden Swope and Kaleb Biddle had three apiece, while Gavin Broadrick rounded out the scoring with two.In the opener, Northwest built a 24-14 lead at intermission on its way to a 49-33 victory.The Lady Generals slipped to 15-8 overall and 8-3 in region play with the loss. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.Heritage will close out the regular season back at home this Tuesday night with a region doubleheader against Central-Carroll. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Kemp awards broadband expansion grants; Walker County, Chickamauga Telephone in line for aid Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 17-23, 2022 Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton offering ‘Take It to Heart’ program Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 25-31, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 3-9, 2022 Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Tata Steel Q3 net profit more than doubles to INR9,572 cr 13 min ago Schools scramble to make up for lost time 13 min ago Hospitals in Delhi resume non-Covid-19 care as fifth wave flattens out 13 min ago Delhi: Driving alone in a car without a mask is no longer an offence 13 min ago UConn's Adama Sanoga on watch list for 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award 13 min ago