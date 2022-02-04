Heritage Generals

The Heritage Generals stood toe-to-toe with visiting Northwest Whitfield through one quarter on Friday night, ending the first period in a 19-19 tie.

However, the Bruins turned up the heat even more over the next two quarters and the Generals simply could not match the pace.

Northwest outscored their hosts 28-9 in the second quarter and 24-8 in the third as they ran away with a 78-44 Region 7-AAAA victory, spoiling Senior Night in Boynton.

Will Anderson knocked down three 3-pointers in the first quarter and added five more in the third to lead the Bruins with 26 points.

Kaleb Gallman had seven points to lead Heritage (9-12, 5-6). Max Owens and Ty Loveless each had six points, while Ryan Heet and Bryce Travillian both scored five.

J.C. Armour dropped in four points. Carson Green, Kaden Swope and Kaleb Biddle had three apiece, while Gavin Broadrick rounded out the scoring with two.

In the opener, Northwest built a 24-14 lead at intermission on its way to a 49-33 victory.

The Lady Generals slipped to 15-8 overall and 8-3 in region play with the loss. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.

Heritage will close out the regular season back at home this Tuesday night with a region doubleheader against Central-Carroll.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

