Mykeria Johnson signs with King University

Mykeria Johnson signed her paperwork on Wednesday to continue her basketball career at King University in Bristol, Tenn. in front of friends, former teammates and family members, including Ronald Hailes, Jr. and Monicka Hailes, Marvin Johnson and Roniyah Hailes. Also on hand for the ceremony was LaFayette Athletic Director Ronnie Massey, LaFayette assistant basketball coach Meagan Base and LaFayette girls' head basketball coach Holly Rhudy.

 Scott Herpst

One of the most accomplished and decorated players to ever come through the LaFayette High School program will be continuing her basketball career at the next level.

Mykeria Johnson (Class of 2022) made her decision official on Wednesday evening by signing with King University, an NCAA Division II program in Bristol, Tenn.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In