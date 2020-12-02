The LFO basketball teams started Region 6-AAA play at home on Tuesday night, but neither the Warriors nor the Lady Warriors were thrilled with outcomes as visiting Murray County used decisive runs at the ends of both contests to drop the Red-and-White to 0-1 in region play.
Murray County girls 59, LFO 45
In the opener, the Lady Indians went on a 12-0 run over the final 2:24 of the game to pull away for the victory.
Neither team enjoyed more than a four-point cushion until Murray's Kylie Ursey connected on a 15-foot jumper with 32 seconds left in the third. The Lady Indians led 33-30 going into the final eight minutes and stretched out their lead to 42-35 on an Alyssa Ursey 3-pointer with 6:10 remaining when LFO sophomore guard Christina Collins began to heat up from the perimeter.
Collins scored the next 10 points for the Lady Warriors, including a pair of threes, the last coming with 2:35 to go, that cut Murray's lead to 47-45. However, it would be the last points of the night for the home team.
The Lady Indians answered with three quick buckets before hitting four free throws in the final 33 seconds. Natalie O'Neal would roll in one final basket at the horn to end the game.
Mattie Nuckolls had 14 points for Murray, followed by O'Neal and Audra Leonard with 11 each.
Collins scored 12 of her 23 points in the final stanza, but was the only LFO player in double figures. Heidi Johnson added seven points and Zoey Gray-Martin had five. Four from Madison Stookey and two each by Ziara Thompson, Trinity Heinrich and Piper Piatt rounded out the scoring.
Murray County boys 58, LFO 57
The Warriors used a 25-point outburst in the second quarter to take a 33-28 lead at halftime and the hosts went up by 10 points, 45-35, on Jamichael Davis' one-handed slam with just under 4:30 to play in the third.
But the Indians would continue to hang around and prevent the Warriors from putting it away by chipping away at the lead.
LFO's lead was still six with 1:09 to play, but a Haden Newport basket with 52 seconds left and a huge 3-pointer from the top of the key by Ethan Jackson - following a missed free throw by the Warriors - pulled the Indians to within a point of the lead, 55-54, with 31 seconds left.
Cameron Gregg made 1 of 2 free throws twice over the next 22 seconds, but they were sandwiched around a clutch drive to the hoop by Newport with 17 seconds to go and LFO's lead was 57-56 when Gregg, looking to draw a charge, was called for a blocking foul at mid-court with 7.6 seconds to play.
On the inbound play, Lincoln Puryear lofted a long, high pass toward the hoop from mid-court and Newport was able to come down with the ball and lay it off the glass with 4.5 seconds left, giving the Indians their first lead since the early second quarter.
After a timeout, LFO was able to drive the floor and get off a 3-pointer from the corner just before the final horn sounded. However, the shot was off the mark and Murray would celebrate the improbable comeback.
Newport scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Nuckolls went for 14 and Jackson had eight of his 12 in the second half. Carson Weaver also added 12 points and Puryear rounded things out with two.
Brent Bowman had a game-high 17 points for LFO (1-1, 0-1), including five 3-pointers, four of which came in the second quarter. Gregg had 15 points with a pair of threes and Davis added 11, despite missing the first 3:30 of the fourth quarter while getting treatment for what appeared to be a leg cramp.
Dee Calhoun and Amari Burnett had six points each and Keenan Walker added two.
LFO will be back at home on Saturday for non-region games against county rival Heritage, starting at 6 p.m.