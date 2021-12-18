A battle of AJC top 10-ranked teams played out in Chatsworth on Friday and it was the No. 6-ranked Murray County Lady Indians getting past No. 4 Ringgold, 53-45, in a Region 6-AAA showdown.
Rachel Lopez had 18 points, four steals and two assists for the Lady Tigers (8-2, 4-2). Addi Broome added 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. Baileigh Pitts went for eight points, four boards and three assists. Leiah Henderson scored four points, dished out two assists and grabbed one rebounds, while Hannah Scott had one point to go with four boards, three steals and three assists.
Murray County boys 59, Ringgold 46
The final game of the evening saw the Indians outscore the Tigers, 18-9, in the fourth quarter as they pulled away for the region win.
Brevin Massengill scored 16 points for Ringgold (2-8, 0-6). O'Reilly Matthews added 10 points and Luke Rominger had nine points on three 3-pointers. The rest of the scoring featured four each from Cooper Sexton and Jayden Williams, along with three by Gage Long.
Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers will be in action Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this upcoming week in a tournament at North Murray High School.
The Tigers will face Pickens at 4 p.m. on Monday, while the Lady Tigers will play at 5:30 as they will battle Northwest Whitfield for the third time this season.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.