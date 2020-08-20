Perhaps no school in the entire northwest Georgia area has sent more basketball players to the next level than the LFO Lady Warriors and that trend recently continued as 2020 graduate Milijah Williams signed on to play at Penn State — Greater Alleghany.
Williams made an immediate impact from her first game with the Lady Warriors.
After making the Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team honorable mention list as a sophomore, the combo guard was named to the first team as a junior when she averaged 13.1 points to go with 3.9 rebounds, three steals and 2.1 assists a night.
She was selected to the two-county glitter squad again as a senior when she put up 9.7 points and 4.7 boards a game, while adding about two assists per contest.
Williams also earned All-Region (6-AAA) status in her final two years at LFO.
“Several colleges showed interest in her,” Lady Warriors head coach Dewayne Watkins said. “However, the coaching staff and the returning players really recruited Milijah hard once they came onto the scene.”
Williams said she will play at the point guard and the shooting guard spots at the next level.
“What I like best about the college was that they offered my major — criminal justice,” Williams explained. “Everywhere else I looked, (no one) had my major. I also like the environment and the people there. They are so open and welcoming.”
Williams added that she had plenty to offer to her new program.
“I think I’ll be able to bring energy to their program and lots of competitiveness,” she added.
Located in McKeesport, Penn., the United States Collegiate Athletic Association program went 6-16 last season.
“Milijah should be able to have an impact on the program right away, just like she did here at LFO,” Watkins explained. “She became a top performer for us over the past three seasons and, in each of the last two seasons, she was recognized by the coaches in our league as one of the best.
“We are proud of Milijah and we feel good about her potential to do well at the next level.”