Rachel Lopez, who emerged over the past four seasons as one of the top female high school basketball players in the entire northwest Georgia area, will be taking her show on the road starting next season.
The Ringgold Lady Tiger point guard will head four hours north to Danville, Kentucky to join the Colonels of Centre College, an NCAA Division III program and a member of the Southern Athletic Association.
Lopez made her choice official at a recent signing ceremony at RHS.
"I feel very excited and happy to know that I'm going to be a college basketball player," she said. "It's been my dream to play at the collegiate level and I'm beyond excited that I get the opportunity to do so."
Lopez began playing the game as a kid, but it didn't take her long to start taking the sport seriously.
"At first, I was honestly just playing for fun, but when I started to get older, I became more serious about the sport and I wanted to get better," she explained. "I decided college basketball was a possibility once I fell in love with everything about the game."
Years of travel ball and school ball really began to pay off for Lopez in the past few years and she has racked up plenty of accolades along the way.
A Catoosa-Walker Dream Team selection as a sophomore, Lopez took another step forward as a junior. She was a first team All-Region pick in 6-AAA and the Catoosa County Co-Player of the Year after averaging 12 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals a game, while shooting a blistering 88 percent from the free throw line.
Then this past season, she followed up with averages of 13.2 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds a night. Those numbers earned her a Dream Team first team selection, 6-AAA Co-Player of the Year honors and All-State status from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
She also helped guide her team to a first-round road upset of Region 8 champion East Jackson in the state playoffs.
"She came in as a freshman and it didn't take her long to make a name for herself and find a place in the starting lineup," Ringgold head coach Margaret Stockburger said. "She's been there for four years and made a big impact, (including) five school records. She's been a great point guard and leader for us and we're really going to miss her.
"She always did her best to accomplish whatever the team needed or what she felt like the team needed. Plus, she was also a great leader, on and off the floor."
The veteran coach added that a combination of things would make Lopez a good player at the next level.
"Obviously, (college) is a step up, but I feel like Rachel has that work ethic and I think she'll step right in and help them out from the get-go," she added. "She's going to do what she has to do to be able to get some playing time. She's always going to play hard, no matter what, and she doesn't want to be denied."
Lopez said that it was at a college showcase at nearby Covenant College when she was first seen by Centre and that she was contacted by the Colonels' coach shortly thereafter.
"We just continued to keep in touch throughout the year," Lopez explained. "I even visited the campus and watched one of their games. I really like the environment and how everything is just so close to each other. I also love how I feel like I already fit in with the school and the basketball program. I like how it's a family-like environment and I just like the school itself."
"I will bring my unselfishness, dedication to get better and my fire to the program," she continued. "I also feel like my speed will allow me to help the program grow and succeed as a basketball team."
Lopez said she was currently undecided on a major, but hoped to find a career that she will enjoy and one that will lead her to a good life in the future.