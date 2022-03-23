Following the release of the GACA All-State basketball teams last week, the highly-regarded Georgia high school basketball website, SandysSpiel.com, announced its postseason honors this week and several players from our two-county area were recognized.
LaFayette senior Aidan Hadaway took home a big haul. The Ohio University signee was named the Best Scorer, the Best Rebounder and the overall Player of the Year in boys' Class AAA, while he also was one of just five players named to the All-Georgia team representing all classifications in the state.
Hadaway also collected first-team All-State honors in Class AAA, along with LFO junior Jamichael Davis. Another LFO junior, Brent Bowman, earned honorable mention status, while LaFayette senior Junior Barber was named by the website as the Most Underrated Player in classification.
In Class AAAA, Ridgeland sophomore Judd Anderson was named as the Best Rebounder.
LFO freshman Christen Collins was named Freshman of the Year for girls' Class AAA. She was also named honorable mention All-State, while her older sister, Christina, was placed on the All-State second-team.
The Lady Warriors also earned the title of the Most Improved Girls' Team in the classification. LFO rebounded from a 0-19 season to go 28-2 this time around, winning the Region 6-AAA title and advancing to the Elite Eight.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.