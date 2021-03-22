With the GHSA basketball season finally in the books, media outlets are beginning to hand out post-season awards and a pair of basketball-centric organizations recently recognized three local players among their All-State honorees.
Hoop Seen named its All-State teams and LaFayette junior Aidan Hadaway was named to the five-player first team for Class 3A. As the only junior on the first team, Hadaway was also named as Hoop Seen's Junior of the Year in the classification.
Hadaway's senior teammate, DeCameron Porter, was named to Hoop Seen's third team for Class 3A.
The website Sandysspiel.com also released its All-State teams this past Saturday and Hadaway was again honored, this time as a second team pick in Class 3A.
LFO's Jamichael Davis was also named as a Class 3A honorable mention selection.