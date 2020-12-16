With some teams having been forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 issues, this weekend's Gordon Lee Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament will now be a two-day event with all games taking place at Gordon Lee.
The tournament will begin on Thursday with a 4 p.m. girls' game between Christian Heritage and Pickens. Ridgeland and Trion's girls will square off at 5:30, followed by a Heritage-Gordon Lee doubleheader. The girls will play at 7 and the boys' will face off at 8:30.
The event will conclude on Friday. The Pickens girls will take on Trion at 4 p.m., while the Heritage and Christian Heritage girls will battle at 5:30. Games between Walker County rivals Ridgeland and Gordon Lee will take place at 7 (girls) and 8:30 (boys).
According to information posted earlier today on Facebook, there will be no ticket sales at the gate. All tickets - $6 each - must be purchased in advance through Ticket Spicket (ticketspicket.com) and ticket codes will be sent out the day before the game.
At 12 p.m. on the day of the games, any unsold tickets will be opened to the general public. GHSA passes will be accepted for admission.
Spectators will be asked to clear the gym upon completion of their school's boys and/or girls' games to make room for the spectators of the next set of games.
Spectators will not be able to enter the gym until the first set of games finishes and the spectators exit the gym.
All seating for spectators, with the exception of Gordon Lee's season ticket holders, will be on the visitor's side of the gym with each school's section marked.
Teams waiting to play will have designated sections to sit behind the benches on the home side of the gym.
Masks for spectators are highly encouraged, but not required and social distancing should be practiced by all spectators who are not members of the same household.
There will be a concession stand serving bottled drinks, candy and pre-packaged food. There will be no hospitality room this year due to COVID restrictions.