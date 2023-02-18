The top-seeded LFO girls made it back-to-back Region 6-AAA tournament championships with a hard-fought 61-49 win over second-seeded Coahulla Creek Friday night at LFO.
Christen Collins had 19 points for the Lady Warriors (25-1), who led by just two points, 35-33, at intermission before holding the Lady Colts to just 16 points in the second half.
Angel Simmons, the 6-AAA Player of the Year, fought through foul trouble to score 11 points, while Zoey-Gray Martin and Christal Collins both added nine.
Third-seeded Bremen took the third-place game against fourth-seeded Adairsville with a 39-38 win.
LFO will host Cedar Grove in the first round next week. The date and time for the game was unknown as of press time.
Unfortunately for fans of the Red-and-White, a championship sweep was not in the cards.
The top-seeded LFO boys (16-11) trailed second-seeded Adairsville by seven with three minutes to go, but scored the final six points of the game before a potential game-winner clanked off the rim at the buzzer, allowing the Tigers to win the game, 55-54.
Brent Bowman and Amari Burnett each had 12 points for the Warriors, while Jayden Dover finished with nine.
LFO, the No. 2 seed from the region for the state playoffs, will open at home next week (date/time TBD) against Douglass of Atlanta.
Read more on the championship games later today on our website and in the Feb. 22 print edition of the Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.