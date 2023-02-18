LFO Warriors

The top-seeded LFO girls made it back-to-back Region 6-AAA tournament championships with a hard-fought 61-49 win over second-seeded Coahulla Creek Friday night at LFO.

Christen Collins had 19 points for the Lady Warriors (25-1), who led by just two points, 35-33, at intermission before holding the Lady Colts to just 16 points in the second half.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In