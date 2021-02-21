The LFO Warriors saw a double-digit fourth-quarter lead evaporate on Saturday afternoon, but the Red-and-White were able to score a 76-69 overtime victory over North Murray in the third-place game of the Region 6-AAA tournament at Sonoraville.
LFO led 17-9 after the first quarter and 33-27 at intermission. They would increase the lead to 11 by the start of the fourth quarter when the Mountaineers mounted their comeback.
North Murray outscored LFO, 22-11, in the final period of play. The Warriors would get one final chance to win the game in regulation, but a contested shot missed its mark and the game would go a four-minute extra session knotted up at 64 apiece.
The Mountaineers would score first in overtime, but Jamichael Davis answered with a 3-point play and Cameron Gregg followed with a 3-pointer to put the Warriors up 70-66 with 1:44 remaining.
Davis came up with a steal 45 seconds later that eventually resulted in a pair of free throws, increasing the lead, and Gregg made 1 of 2 from the line with 21 seconds to go.
After the Warriors came up with an offensive rebound on Gregg's missed free throw, the senior was fouled again with 17 seconds to play and made both shots, while one final free throw from Keenan Walker just before the buzzer rounded out the scoring.
Brent Bowman had the hot hand for LFO as he torched the nets for 31 points. Gregg finished with 19 and Davis added 13 in the victory. Walker scored seven points and Dee Calhoun added six, while the Warriors helped themselves at the charity stripe, going 17 for 21 on the day.
Seth Griffin led three Mountaineers in double figures as he ended the game with 19 points.
LFO (14-8) will begin the Class AAA state playoffs next week with a game at Region 7 runner-up White County (15-6), while North Murray (12-14) will head back on the road to face Region 7 champion Dawson County (21-7).