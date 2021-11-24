A schedule change resulted in the LFO Lady Warriors facing a solid Boyd-Buchanan squad on the final day of the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday.
But the Lady Warriors were up to the challenge.
LFO put up 23 points in the first quarter and ran out to a 35-24 halftime lead before settling for a 60-50 win over the Lady Bucs, giving them a 3-0 record to begin the season.
Five players scored for the Red-and-White, four in double figures. Angel Simmons had 18 points. Christen and Christina Collins each poured in 15, while Princess Simmons scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers. She connected on two from behind the arc in the final period to help put the game away. Star Alexander also had one point for LFO.
LFO boys 67, Boyd-Buchanan 50
The Warriors followed suit later in the afternoon by defeating the Bucs to also move to 3-0 on the season.
The Red-and-White led 19-10 after the first quarter of play and extended their lead throughout the rest of the contest.
Jamichael Davis connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 39 points. The junior blistered the nets for an average of 33.2 points per night in his three tournament games.
Brent Bowman had a pair of threes and finished with 18 points, matching his average for the week. Jackson Flanagan scored four points, while Bryce Brock, Amari Burnett and Alex Slatton all finished with two points each.
LFO will welcome in Heritage on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. for a varsity doubleheader.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.