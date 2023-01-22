For the second consecutive year, the first loss of the season for the LFO Lady Warriors came at the hands of Bradley Central.
The Bearettes, ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class AAA, made good use of their size advantage to hand LFO a 74-43 loss in Cleveland on Saturday night.
Bradley (21-0) led 20-11 after the first quarter, but dominated the second, 27-9, to take control of the game for good.
Kimora Fields had 26 points for the Bearettes, while Hannah Jones finished with 24.
Christen Collins scored 21 points for LFO (18-1), who was without All-State guard Christina Collins once again. Angel Simmons and Christal Collins scored 10 points each, while Zoey Gray-Martin added two.
BRADLEY CENTRAL BOYS 65, LFO 39
In the nightcap, the Warriors fell behind 22-8 after the first quarter and 40-15 at intermission as they fell to 11-9 on the year.
Brent Bowman scored 12 points for LFO. Amari Burnett had eight and Jayden Dover finished with seven. Tyler Davis and Bryce Brock both scored four points, while Jared Mitchell and Zyan Eastman both added two.
Trevor Carpenter had 21 points for the Bears (13-3).
LFO will go on the road Tuesday to play a Region 6-AAA doubleheader at Bremen and it will be an especially big night for both teams.
The Lady Warriors (9-0 in region play) currently lead Bremen and Coahulla Creek, who are tied for second at 6-3. As for the Warriors, they are currently tied with Adairsville (8-1 in region play), just one game in front of LaFayette (7-2).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.