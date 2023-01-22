LFO Warriors

For the second consecutive year, the first loss of the season for the LFO Lady Warriors came at the hands of Bradley Central.

The Bearettes, ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class AAA, made good use of their size advantage to hand LFO a 74-43 loss in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

