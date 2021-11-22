The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors started out their new seasons with victories early Monday afternoon on the first day of the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament.
LFO boys 89, Collegedale 56
Although the final margin of victory ended up being a comfortable 33 points, it was far from comfortable for the Warriors early on as the Red-and-White found themselves trailing at halftime.
LFO bolted out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, only to see the Eagles counter with a 14-2 run to take a 23-22 lead midway through the second quarter. They extended their advantage to six points later in the period before racing to the locker room with a 39-35 lead. Collegedale connected on seven 3-pointers in the first half.
But the third quarter would be a much different story.
The Warriors found another gear after the break and outscored the Eagles 37-10 in the third quarter alone. Jamichael Davis and Brent Bowman combined for 31 of those points. Davis went for 17 in the period and Bowman scored 14.
LFO went on to outscore Collegedale 17-7 in the fourth. Two of the points came on an alley-oop slam from Davis of a steal and assist by Amari Burnett, and the Warriors led by as many as 36 in the fourth quarter before emptying the bench with a little less than four minutes to play.
Davis finished with 31 points, followed by Bowman with 30. Jamillion Womble added six, Cameron Lay finished with five and Burnett scored four. LFO finished with 10 3-pointers as a team.
Jonah Moctigal had 21 points for Collegedale and Garrett Gibson scored 17, including five first-half 3-pointers.
LFO (1-0) will play the host Chargers Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
LFO girls 58, Soddy Daisy 20
The Lady Warriors scored the first 12 points of the game, only to see the Lady Trojans tighten things up with a 9-2 run to end the opening period.
However, that would be as close as they would get.
LFO dominated the second quarter, outscoring Soddy-Daisy 22-4, to take a 36-13 lead into halftime, and the defense continued to control things in the third as the Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Trojans 19-5 to take an insurmountable lead.
Three different pairs of sisters handled the scoring for the Lady Warriors. Angel Simmons had 19 points and six steals with Princess Simmons scoring nine and collecting four steals. Christina Collins (11 rebounds, five assists) and Christen Collins (three rebounds, five steals) had 15 and 10 points, respectively, while Skye Alexander (four points) and Star Alexander (one point) also got on the board.
In addition, Gracie Cochran had three rebounds, three steals and a block, while Ziara Thompson, Zoey Gray-Martin and Trinity Heinrich gave LFO solid minutes on the floor.
LFO (1-0) will play at CCS again on Tuesday as they battle Collegedale at 11:30 a.m.