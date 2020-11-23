Nearly 10 months removed from their first region championship in 24 years, the LFO Warriors raised the curtain on the 2020-2021 season Monday night by blitzing Silverdale Baptist Academy, 67-31, in a road game in Chattanooga.
LFO (1-0) led 24-13 at the end of the first quarter and cranked up the defensive pressure the rest of the night, holding the Seahawks to just 18 points the rest of the way.
Brent Bowman and Cameron Gregg poured in 17 points each, while Jamichael Davis added 15 points. Amari Burnett picked up nine, while seven from Cameron Lay and two by Dee Calhoun rounded out the scoring.
Trion girls 66, LFO 37
Back in Fort Oglethorpe, the Lady Warriors ran into a buzzsaw in their season debut as the hot-shooting Lady Bulldogs gunned their way to victory behind 16 made 3-pointers, including six in the first quarter alone.
Chloe Murdock had the hottest hand for Trion, draining eight from long range and going 4 of 4 at the free throw line. Jenna Mosley added 12 points on four 3-pointers as Trion led 20-7 after the first quarter and 44-17 at the break.
Christina Collins had a team-high 23 points for the Lady Warriors (0-1). Trinity Heinrich, Piper Piatt and Madison Stookey each finished with four points and Ziara Thompson added two.
LFO's teams will open the Region 6-AAA slate at home next Tuesday, Dec. 1, with a pair of varsity contest against Murray County.