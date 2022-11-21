The LFO Warriors made the relatively short drive to South Broad Street in Chattanooga on Monday to once again take part in the annual Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving tournament...and proceeded to make themselves right at home.
Seven different Warriors connected on at least one 3-pointer and LFO finished with 11 long-range shots as a team in a 79-56 waltz against the host Chargers.
LFO led by just two points after the first quarter, but put up 27 points in the next eight minutes to take a 45-32 lead into the locker room. That 13-point margin would hold at the end of the third quarter before another 22-point outburst in the fourth salted the game away.
Amari Burnett finished with 20 points, 12 of them coming in the second quarter when he drained a pair of threes. Bryce Brock went for 15 points and freshman Darian Keefe connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
Brent Bowman had nine points and freshman Jared Mitchell added seven. Another freshman, Champion Bowman, knocked down two 3-pointers and finished with six points. Jayden Dover had five, while four points from yet another rookie, Zion Eastman, rounded out the total.
The Warriors (1-0) will return to CCS on Tuesday for a 2:30 p.m. game against Boyd-Buchanan.
LFO GIRLS 68, BRAINERD 11
The Lady Warriors opened up a 30-9 lead at halftime and then proceeded to outscore the Lady Panthers 38-2 in the second half to post a season-opening victory at the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving tournament.
Angel Simmons had four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points. Christina Collins and Christen Collins had eight and seven points, respectively, while Heidi Johnson and Ziara Thompson each scored six.
Presley Piatt and Zoey Gray-Martin scored four apiece. Mylee Howard added two, while Trinity Heinrich and Hope Alexander each had one.
The Lady Warriors (1-0) will return to CCS on Tuesday to face Boyd-Buchanan at 1 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.