LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors made the relatively short drive to South Broad Street in Chattanooga on Monday to once again take part in the annual Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving tournament...and proceeded to make themselves right at home.

Seven different Warriors connected on at least one 3-pointer and LFO finished with 11 long-range shots as a team in a 79-56 waltz against the host Chargers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In