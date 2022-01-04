There's always a certain amount of luck needed when it comes to winning games, but 13 wins a row to start a new season takes a little more than the basketball gods simply smiling down upon you.
It takes timely offense, solid defense and a healthy dose of togetherness and all three of those elements were on display for the still-unbeaten LFO Warriors on Tuesday night.
Getting back to Region 6-AAA action at Coahulla Creek, the Red-and-White took the Colts' best punches in the first half before slowly pulling away for a 76-61 victory as LFO moved to 5-0 in region play.
"At times we're playing pretty good defense and at times we move the ball and play well as a team, so that always helps," said head coach Josh Laney. "And we've got really good players and that also helps, but I think consistency is the key for us. When we consistently do everything right, we play really well. When we relax, fall asleep and do things we aren't supposed to do, we don't play very well.
"But these guys love each other and they play hard together, so I think that makes a big difference too. They can flip on the switch when they need to."
After a fast-paced, up-and-down first half that saw the Warriors forge a 35-34 lead, LFO turned on that switch in the third quarter. They opened the period with an 11-5 run over the first 3:30, giving them their biggest lead of the game to that point at 46-39.
The Colts got a 3-pointer to chop the lead back down to four, but the Warriors used an 8-2 spurt to end the quarter. The run was capped by a 3-pointer off the fingertips of Brent Bowman with 17 seconds left, which gave LFO a 54-44 lead going into the final quarter of play.
Jayden Dover came off the bench and hit a big three from the corner with 6:30 left to play and the Warriors answered a Colts basket with two more of their own, one by Bowman and one by Keenan Walker, as they pushed the lead back out to 13 points with 5:30 remaining.
Coahulla Creek responded with seven unanswered points, five from Mario Edwards, as they pulled back to within eight points of the lead, 64-56, with just under four minutes to play.
But Walker made 1 of 2 at the line and the Warriors defense got back-to-back stops, while Amari Burnett made a shot in the lane to push the lead back to double-digits.
Jamichael Davis took it strong to the basket and completed a 3-point play with 2:21 to go, while Bowman's sixth and final trey of the game with 1:28 left proved to be the final dagger.
Bowman, who connected on three 3-pointers in the opening quarter, finished with a game-high 30 points. Davis and Walker had 14 and 12, respectively, while Camron Lay picked up nine points. The rest of the scoring included five from Burnett and three apiece by Dover and Jamillion Womble.
LFO will now face two very stern tests over the next seven days. On Friday, they will welcome in Adairsville, who moved to 4-1 in the region with a 61-36 drubbing of Murray County on Tuesday. Four days later, it will be a top-10 showdown as the still-undefeated LaFayette Ramblers make the drive to Fort Oglethorpe.
"Adairsville will be a tough one and LaFayette, obviously, will be another one, but we just have to take it one game at a time and not look past anybody," Laney added. "Like we've said 100 times before, in this region, you can't overlook anybody. The second you start looking past somebody, they'll beat you."
LFO girls 65, Coahulla Creek 54
It wasn't exactly the best performance of the year for the Lady Warriors, but they made enough shots and played enough defense to pick up a region road win against a solid Lady Colts team in the night's opener.
LFO (14-0, 5-0) led 22-14 after the first quarter and opened the second quarter on a 9-3 run to boost the lead to 14 points with six minutes left in the half. The Lady Warriors then cranked up the defense as seven of the Lady Colts' next eight possessions resulted in turnovers or LFO steals as the Lady Warriors took a 42-23 lead into the locker room.
The Red-and-White would struggle on offense in the third quarter, but their defense continued to be solid as their lead hovered around 20 points for nearly all of the period.
However, Coahulla Creek drew a foul and LFO was hit with a technical foul, all in the final second of the period, and the Lady Colts made 3 of 4 at the line to cut the deficit down to 16 points going into the fourth.
The final period began with back-to-back threes from the home team and a turnover from LFO before Angel Simmons drained a much-needed 3-pointer with 5:38 remaining.
Coahulla Creek refused to go away as Brinkley Reed answered with a 3-pointer, while a 2-pointer by Shea Poe with 4:05 left trimmed the Lady Warriors' advantage down to just eight points at 54-46.
But they got no closer.
Christina Collins made a spin move in the lane to put in a basket with 2:57 left and Simmons buried another 3-pointer 24 seconds later to push the lead back to double-digits. Simmons got loose on an inbound play with 1:47 to go and she added another bucket with 1:01 remaining to help seal the victory.
Simmons had a big night with 27 points, while Christen Collins hit three 3-pointers on her way to 19 points. Christina Collins went for 12 and Princess Simmons added five, while Gracie Cochran chipped in with two.
Friday's home doubleheader against Adairsville will start with the girls' game at 7 p.m.