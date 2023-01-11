The fifth-ranked LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Bartow County on Tuesday and brought their defense with them as they rolled to a 63-32 Region 6-AAA victory over Adairsville.
The high-scoring trio of Christen Collins, Christina Collins and Angel Simmons scored 13 points each and outscored the Lady Tigers by themselves. The defense also did its job, especially in the second and third quarters, when they outscored Adairsville by a combined 41-12.
LFO (15-0 overall, 6-0 region) got four points each from Mercedes Thompson and Heidi Johnson, three points apiece from Hope Alexander and Zoey Gray-Martin, and two each from Mylee Howard, Christina Gass, Kaile Richiez, Ziara Thompson and Piper Brown.
LFO BOYS 58, ADAIRSVILLE 55
The second game of the evening found the Warriors trailing 32-27 at halftime. But Amari Burnett scored eight of his 19 points in the third quarter as LFO took a four-point lead into the fourth before hanging on for the victory.
Brent Bowman scored 17 points for the Warriors (9-7 overall), who took sole possession of the region lead at 6-0. Jayden Dover scored 13 points with three 3-pointers, followed by Bryce Brock with seven and Jared Mitchell with two.
It also marked the first region loss of the season for the Tigers, who are now 5-1 in 6-AAA.
LFO will be back at home this Friday night to do battle with Coahulla Creek in another region doubleheader.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.