LFO Warriors

The fifth-ranked LFO Lady Warriors traveled to Bartow County on Tuesday and brought their defense with them as they rolled to a 63-32 Region 6-AAA victory over Adairsville.

The high-scoring trio of Christen Collins, Christina Collins and Angel Simmons scored 13 points each and outscored the Lady Tigers by themselves. The defense also did its job, especially in the second and third quarters, when they outscored Adairsville by a combined 41-12.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

